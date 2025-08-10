Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.60 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,959 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

