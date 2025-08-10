Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.63 Million Position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKIE. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon International Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $910.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.