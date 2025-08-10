Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.64 Million Stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,258 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 192.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

