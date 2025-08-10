Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.68 Million Stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,638,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

AFSM opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

