Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDEC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000.

BATS:UDEC opened at $37.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $419.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.37.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

