Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $166.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.68.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

