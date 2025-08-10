Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,154 Shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCE)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCE. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000.

Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.83. Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29.

About Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF

The Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (INCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation with lower volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The fund invests in stocks globally using proprietary fundamental research. INCE was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

