Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SKY. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Champion Homes from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Zelman & Associates raised Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.11. Champion Homes has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $116.49.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $701.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Champion Homes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Champion Homes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Champion Homes by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Champion Homes by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

