Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

REGENXBIO stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.11. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 66.95% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. Research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

In related news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $162,961.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 475,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,064.73. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 75,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.