Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 23,129 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,488,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $176,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after buying an additional 10,611,706 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,986,000 after buying an additional 7,419,500 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,333,000 after buying an additional 3,424,169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,971,000 after buying an additional 3,293,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,289,000 after buying an additional 2,721,442 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

