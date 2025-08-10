Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 595,678 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,932,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 10.14% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $191,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 322.7% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWR opened at $95.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.60.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.