Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$18.70 and last traded at C$18.45, with a volume of 246472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.38.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 1.9%

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.29. The company has a market cap of C$4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently -358.82%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.