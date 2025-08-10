Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 738 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $931,211,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,534.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,207,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,277,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,632,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 122,832 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $114.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.46. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $116.51. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.