Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,088,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $39.92 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $766.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

