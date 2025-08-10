Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPY. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 149,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,742,000 after buying an additional 373,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISPY opened at $43.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $910.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

