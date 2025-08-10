Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $736,000 Holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEMX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEMX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 1.94% of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period.

Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.96. Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $33.67.

About Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF

The Matthews Emerging Markets Ex China Active ETF (MEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from emerging markets, excluding China, considered to have sustainable growth potential. MEMX was launched on Jan 11, 2023 and is managed by Matthews.

