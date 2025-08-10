Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

