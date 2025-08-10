Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $645,000 in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 8,857.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLG LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $270,000.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FSMD opened at $41.91 on Friday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

