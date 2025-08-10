Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,645 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $317.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.19. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $318.01.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.