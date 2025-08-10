Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 643 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,935.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,151,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,659,000 after acquiring an additional 193,458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,877,000 after acquiring an additional 145,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,551,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Up 0.3%

PCEF opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $828.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

