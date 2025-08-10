Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 154,276 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 51,056 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $14.80 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

