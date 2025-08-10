Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. WBB Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim set a $69.00 target price on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cidara Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.18. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $66.94.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.22. On average, analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,272,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,365,523 shares in the company, valued at $148,083,012. This represents a 207.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.