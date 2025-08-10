Citigroup Inc. Has $77.44 Million Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856,683 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $77,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $72.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.17.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

