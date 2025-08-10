Citigroup Inc. Has $87.91 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $87,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 219,092 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 465,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,400,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10,526.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 457,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 383,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after acquiring an additional 61,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $79.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.40.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

