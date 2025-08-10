Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 934,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,673 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $77,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 98,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 143,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONV stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4009 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

