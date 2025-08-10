Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.20 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $22.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on Clean Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Shares of CLNE opened at $2.29 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $506.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.73 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 27.08% and a negative net margin of 48.40%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 140.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

