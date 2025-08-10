Cleanspark’s (CLSK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 98.61% from the stock’s current price.

CLSK has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.25 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleanspark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 3.72. Cleanspark has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.71. Cleanspark had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $198.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Cleanspark’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleanspark will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleanspark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,120.61. This trade represents a 28.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Cleanspark by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 281,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 114,674 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 198,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 147,086 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 128.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,579,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 889,317 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 24.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 889,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 175,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

