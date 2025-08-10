Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $27,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 17.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $245.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $240.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.83.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

