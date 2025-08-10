Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COGT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.36. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 2,777,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,993.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,003,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,030,762. This trade represents a 44.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,569,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249,845 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 8,963,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,243 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,970,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,763,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,381,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

