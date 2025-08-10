Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUST. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

