Comparing TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) and Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) and Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

TriMas has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidmetal Technologies has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TriMas and Liquidmetal Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriMas $973.84 million 1.48 $24.25 million $0.91 39.04 Liquidmetal Technologies $860,000.00 163.19 -$1.51 million N/A N/A

TriMas has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TriMas and Liquidmetal Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriMas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liquidmetal Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

TriMas currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.65%. Given TriMas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TriMas is more favorable than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of TriMas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of TriMas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TriMas and Liquidmetal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriMas 3.83% 11.49% 5.72% Liquidmetal Technologies -182.04% -6.00% -5.75%

Summary

TriMas beats Liquidmetal Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands. The Aerospace segment provides fasteners, collars, blind bolts, rivets, ducting, and connectors for air management systems, and other highly-machined parts and components to original equipment manufacturers, supply chain distributors, and tier one suppliers, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO)/aftermarket providers; and military and defense aerospace applications and platforms under the Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, Mac Fasteners, TFI Aerospace, RSA Engineered Products, and Martinic Engineering brands. The Specialty Products segment offers steel cylinders for use in the transportation, storage, and dispensing of compressed gases under the Norris Cylinder brand; natural gas powered wellhead engines, compressors, and replacement parts for oil and natural gas production, and other industrial and commercial markets under the Arrow brand; and spare parts for various industrial engines. It sells its products through a direct sales force, third-party agents, and distributors. TriMas Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods. It offers tooling and prototype parts, such as demonstration parts and test samples for customers with products in development; and engages in product licensing activities. In addition, the company partners with third-party manufacturers and licensees to develop and commercialize liquid metal alloy products. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

