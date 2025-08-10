Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Down 18.3% – Here’s Why

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) dropped 18.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.22 and last traded at C$6.41. Approximately 1,336,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 603% from the average daily volume of 190,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.83.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 2.2%

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. The company has a market cap of C$528.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Pramod Jain bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$30,455.47. Also, Director Birgit Troy bought 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,589.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,346 shares of company stock valued at $136,969 and have sold 51,800 shares valued at $363,190. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Stories

