Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Trading Down 18.3% – Here’s What Happened

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was down 18.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.22 and last traded at C$6.41. Approximately 1,336,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 603% from the average daily volume of 190,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts cut Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.83.
Computer Modelling Group Price Performance
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 65.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group
In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Birgit Troy bought 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$77,589.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$140,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,346 shares of company stock valued at $136,969 and have sold 51,800 shares valued at $363,190. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
