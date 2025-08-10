Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Trading Down 18.3% – Time to Sell?

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was down 18.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.22 and last traded at C$6.41. Approximately 1,336,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 603% from the average daily volume of 190,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts cut Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.83.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 2.2%

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.89. The firm has a market cap of C$528.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.95%.

Insider Activity at Computer Modelling Group

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Pramod Jain acquired 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$30,455.47. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$140,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,346 shares of company stock valued at $136,969 and sold 51,800 shares valued at $363,190. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.