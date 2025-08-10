Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2025

Shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Concentrix

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $28,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,198.30. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,707,000 after buying an additional 106,217 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 850.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,840,000 after buying an additional 3,068,916 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,981,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after buying an additional 823,228 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,418,000 after buying an additional 40,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,009,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,665,000 after buying an additional 359,476 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.