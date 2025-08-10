Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $28,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,198.30. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,707,000 after buying an additional 106,217 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 850.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,840,000 after buying an additional 3,068,916 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,981,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after buying an additional 823,228 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,418,000 after buying an additional 40,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,009,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,665,000 after buying an additional 359,476 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

