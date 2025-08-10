Condor Capital Management Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $281,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 337.5% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 268,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after buying an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $114.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

