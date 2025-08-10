Consolidated Water (CWCO) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $32.75 million for the quarter.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $29.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 41.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 6.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also

