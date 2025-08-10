Cooper Financial Group Buys 1,943 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YDEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 194,366.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 36.8% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 60.7% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 30.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:YDEC opened at $25.31 on Friday. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

