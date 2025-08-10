Cooper Financial Group Has $1.73 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,073,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,593,000 after purchasing an additional 270,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,448,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,638 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,089,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,650,000 after acquiring an additional 391,549 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,753,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,971,000 after acquiring an additional 357,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,005,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,693,000 after acquiring an additional 244,299 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $65.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

