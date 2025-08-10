Cooper Financial Group Has $2.54 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $709,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,642,000 after buying an additional 380,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $185.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.06.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.