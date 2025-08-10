Cooper Financial Group Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,210,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter.

JMST stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $50.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

