Core Molding Technologies FY2026 EPS Raised by Roth Capital

Core Molding Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Core Molding Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Core Molding Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share.

Shares of CMT opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 6,568.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 38,585.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth $258,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $66,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 198,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,870. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,740 shares of company stock worth $708,175 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

