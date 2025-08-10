Core Molding Technologies FY2026 EPS Raised by Roth Capital

Core Molding Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Core Molding Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Core Molding Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share.
Shares of CMT opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82.
In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $66,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 198,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,870. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,740 shares of company stock worth $708,175 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
