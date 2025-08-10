Cormark Has Negative Forecast for TSE:FFH FY2026 Earnings

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $225.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $275.37. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $212.30 per share.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

FFH has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,050.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,700.00 to C$3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2,742.86.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$2,365.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2,412.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2,193.10. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$1,459.66 and a 52-week high of C$2,521.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Kleven Sava sold 181 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,465.95, for a total value of C$446,336.95. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 700 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,503.00, for a total value of C$1,752,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19 shares of company stock worth $45,878 and have sold 2,424 shares worth $5,746,799. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.