Cormark Weighs in on Chorus Aviation’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Cormark boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHR. TD Securities raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.24.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$16.87 and a 52 week high of C$24.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$563.03 million, a PE ratio of -34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.24%.

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

