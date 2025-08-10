Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,538 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661,011 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.88 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

