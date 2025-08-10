Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,586 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCIT opened at $82.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.25.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
