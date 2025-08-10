Critical Comparison: UBS (OTCMKTS:OUBSF) vs. Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

UBS (OTCMKTS:OUBSF – Get Free Report) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UBS and Guaranty Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guaranty Bancshares $123.09 million 4.03 $31.54 million $3.14 13.92

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than UBS.

39.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UBS and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS N/A N/A N/A Guaranty Bancshares 17.15% 10.13% 1.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UBS and Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS 0 0 0 0 0.00 Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.95%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than UBS.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats UBS on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trustee, custodial and escrow, investment management, retirement plan, ATM, night depository, direct deposit, and cashier's check services, as well as online and mobile banking services; debit cards; letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

