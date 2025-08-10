Critical Contrast: Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) & Hess (NYSE:HES)

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) and Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Hess shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Berry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Hess shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Berry and Hess, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hess 0 5 5 0 2.50

Dividends

Berry currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.35%. Hess has a consensus target price of $162.7778, indicating a potential upside of 1.54%. Given Berry’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Berry is more favorable than Hess.

Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Hess pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Berry pays out 171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hess pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hess has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Berry has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berry and Hess”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $776.50 million 0.28 $19.25 million $0.07 40.14 Hess $13.02 billion 3.81 $2.77 billion $7.23 22.17

Hess has higher revenue and earnings than Berry. Hess is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Berry and Hess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry 0.60% 5.21% 2.46% Hess 17.65% 21.78% 9.72%

Summary

Hess beats Berry on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and offshore Suriname and Canada. The company is also involved in gathering, compressing, and processing natural gas; fractionating NGLs; gathering, terminaling, loading, and transporting crude oil and NGL through rail car; and storing and terminaling propane, as well as providing water handling services primarily in the Bakken Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

