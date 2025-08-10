DA Davidson Issues Positive Estimate for BlackLine Earnings

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for BlackLine in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackLine’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.08.

BlackLine Stock Down 4.3%

NASDAQ:BL opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BlackLine had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $172.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,959,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,185 shares during the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $60,572,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 408.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 815,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 655,565 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 106.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,186,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after buying an additional 611,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth $25,194,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,457.90. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $101,430.40. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 61,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,963.50. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

