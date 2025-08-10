Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Given a $280.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

JMP Securities set a $280.00 price target on Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the fintech company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dave from $130.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Dave in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

Dave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAVE opened at $183.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.20 and its 200 day moving average is $148.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 3.95. Dave has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $286.45.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The fintech company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.15. Dave had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 34.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Pope sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $376,207.26. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,602.50. This represents a 21.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yadin Rozov sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 95,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,799,605.32. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,960 shares of company stock valued at $62,575,325. Corporate insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dave by 14.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,773 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $55,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dave by 93.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,252 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave in the first quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dave by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,992 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave in the second quarter worth approximately $4,983,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

